Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 185.71% to Rs 0.60 croreNet Loss of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 185.71% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.600.21 186 OPM %10.0038.10 -PBDT-0.14-0.02 -600 PBT-0.14-0.02 -600 NP-0.14-0.02 -600
