Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 185.71% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 185.71% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.600.21 186 OPM %10.0038.10 -PBDT-0.14-0.02 -600 PBT-0.14-0.02 -600 NP-0.14-0.02 -600

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

