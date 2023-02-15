Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 185.71% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 185.71% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.600.2110.0038.10-0.14-0.02-0.14-0.02-0.14-0.02

