JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Amarnath Securities standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.08 25 OPM %80.0062.50 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.070.04 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU