Amarnath Securities standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Amarnath Securities rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

