Amarnath Securities standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Amarnath Securities rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.08 25 OPM %80.0062.50 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.070.04 75
