Orient Tradelink reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.18% to Rs 4.00 croreNet profit of Orient Tradelink remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.004.83 -17 OPM %11.509.11 -PBDT0.480.49 -2 PBT0.200.25 -20 NP0.150.15 0
