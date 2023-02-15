Orient Tradelink reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.18% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.004.8311.509.110.480.490.200.250.150.15

