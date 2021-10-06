Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 452.62 points or 2.17% at 20362.4 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.58%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.95%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.45%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.31%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.91%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.64%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.57%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.69%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 191.58 or 0.32% at 59553.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.5 points or 0.4% at 17751.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 9.19 points or 0.03% at 28842.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.8 points or 0.37% at 8876.95.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1663 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

