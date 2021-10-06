Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 512.52 points or 1.22% at 41515.58 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 2.2%), Blue Star Ltd (down 2.07%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.65%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.42%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.38%), and Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.09%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.35%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.46%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.4%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 191.58 or 0.32% at 59553.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.5 points or 0.4% at 17751.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 9.19 points or 0.03% at 28842.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.8 points or 0.37% at 8876.95.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1663 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

