Hindustan Copper spurts on buzz Vedanta eyes Govt's stake

-
ALSO READ
NMDC gets LoI for Bailadila iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh
Australia Market extends gains to third day
Board of Hindustan Copper to consider fund raising via QIP issue and debt securities issue
Hindustan Copper gains on launching QIP issue
Vedanta slips on buzz NCLAT stays NCLT nod for Videocon takeover
-
Hindustan Copper jumped 5.04% to Rs 126.15 on reports that Vedanta Group is open to buying government's stake in the company.Vedanta Group's founder Anil Agarwal told the media that the company will look to bid for buying government's stake in Hindustan Copper as and when the state-owned firm is put up for privatisation.
As on 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 72.76% stake in Hindustan Copper.
State-run Hindustan Copper is India's only vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.
The company's mines and plants are spread across five operating units, one each in the States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 53.69% to Rs 45.63 crore on a 37.97% decline in net sales to Rs 267.60 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU