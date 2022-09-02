Barometers trade with minor cuts; Nifty below 17,550

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 46.95 points or 0.08% to 58,719.64. The Nifty 50 index lost 9.30 points or 0.05% to 17,533.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.54% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.44%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,816 shares rose and 1,290 shares fell.
A total of 159 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,290.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 951.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 September, provisional data showed.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index declined 0.55% to 5,846.80, continuing its falling streak to the second day. The index slipped 1.47% in two trading sessions.
Among the components of the Nifty Metal index, Vedanta (down 1.84%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 1.69%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.58%), Hindustan Copper (down 1.5%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.42%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.12%), Tata Steel (down 0.99%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.9%) and JSW Steel (down 0.73%) were the losers.
On the other hand, Welspun Corp (up 1.69%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.24%) and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 0.5%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Birla Corporation rose 0.43%. The company said that it has permanently closed the manufacturing establishment at its unit namely, Auto Trim Division, Gurgaon w.e.f. 1st September, 2022. The company said that there is no binding agreement entered for sale of the Unit-Auto Trim Division, Gurgaon.
Confidence Petroleum India jumped 2.76% after the company said that its board will meet on Tuesday, 06 September 2022, to consider a proposal of fund raising through issue of shares /share warrants on the basis of preferential allotment.
Ugro Capital advanced 3.29% after the company on Thursday (1 September 2022) announced the appointment of Kishore Lodha as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 15 September 2022. Lodha is a qualified CA and brings with him 20+ years of Industry experience. He is currently the CFO of Hinduja Leyland Finance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU