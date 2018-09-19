Metal shares in demand

Key benchmarks were trading in narrow range near day's high in mid-morning trade. At 11:24 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 96.30 points or 0.26% at 37,386.97. The index was up 33.30 points or 0.30% at 11,312.20. Positive cues from other Asian markets boosted investors sentiment.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap index was up 0.12%. The Small-Cap index was down 0.16%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1137 shares rose and 1120 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

were in demand after media reported that government may raise import duty on some to 15%. Steel Authority of (up 3.35%), (up 3.29%), (up 2.35%), (up 2.20%), (up 1.99%), (up 1.86%), (up 1.48%), (up 1.06%), NMDC (up 0.13%) and Vedanta (up 0.02%), edged higher. .

FMCG shares were mixed. (down 3.41%), (down 2.85%), (down 0.55%), (down 0.51%), (down 0.07%) and Nestle (down 0.06%), edged lower. (India) (up 0.10%), (up 0.16%), (up 0.22%), (up 0.32%), (up 1.19%) and (up 1.67%), edged higher.

Overseas, Asian shares rose on Wednesday as investors reacted to Beijing's response on fresh tariffs the US implemented on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

announced tariffs targeting more than 5,000 US products, worth about $60 billion, will go into effect on 24 September 2018. However, will put a 10% tariff on some goods it had previously earmarked for a 20% levy. At the same time, China's commerce ministry said that it filed a complaint to the (WTO) against the US.

Beijing's announcement came after the said the US will impose 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and those duties will rise to 25% at the end of the year.

US stocks came off earlier highs but still closed higher on Tuesday as investors shrugged off escalating trade tensions to instead focus on the robust economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)