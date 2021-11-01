Minda Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Minda Corp climbs after inking joint venture with Korean firm
Shares come off the day's high; IT stocks in demand
Minda Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.92 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Minda Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 45.91 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Minda Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.11 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 November 2021.
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 November 2021.
Minda Corporation Ltd spiked 11.66% to Rs 174.25 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95247 shares in the past one month.
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd soared 11.20% to Rs 318.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4792 shares in the past one month.
Transport Corporation of India Ltd surged 10.86% to Rs 698. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42646 shares in the past one month.
Steel Authority of India Ltd added 10.83% to Rs 127.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd gained 10.56% to Rs 555.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18849 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU