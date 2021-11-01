Minda Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 November 2021.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd and L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 November 2021.

Minda Corporation Ltd spiked 11.66% to Rs 174.25 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95247 shares in the past one month.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd soared 11.20% to Rs 318.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4792 shares in the past one month.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd surged 10.86% to Rs 698. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42646 shares in the past one month.

Steel Authority of India Ltd added 10.83% to Rs 127.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd gained 10.56% to Rs 555.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18849 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)