Volumes spurt at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Blue Star Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Bata India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 November 2021.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 8994 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1898 shares. The stock rose 4.39% to Rs.1,569.00. Volumes stood at 2506 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd recorded volume of 20139 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5356 shares. The stock gained 6.51% to Rs.1,022.35. Volumes stood at 13412 shares in the last session.

VRL Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 28613 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9103 shares. The stock gained 0.55% to Rs.376.35. Volumes stood at 5922 shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.73% to Rs.172.80. Volumes stood at 4.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39065 shares. The stock gained 1.51% to Rs.2,009.85. Volumes stood at 64218 shares in the last session.

