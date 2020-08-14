JUST IN
Business Standard

Minda Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.53% to Rs 177.96 crore

Net loss of Minda Corporation reported to Rs 35.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.53% to Rs 177.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 584.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales177.96584.07 -70 OPM %-14.699.75 -PBDT-24.0056.39 PL PBT-44.3135.10 PL NP-35.4021.20 PL

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:00 IST

