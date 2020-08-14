Minda Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.53% to Rs 177.96 croreNet loss of Minda Corporation reported to Rs 35.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.53% to Rs 177.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 584.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales177.96584.07 -70 OPM %-14.699.75 -PBDT-24.0056.39 PL PBT-44.3135.10 PL NP-35.4021.20 PL
