I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 75.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.68% to Rs 142.10 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 75.39% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.68% to Rs 142.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 247.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.142.10247.8911.059.8112.4721.944.4714.082.239.06

