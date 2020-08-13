JUST IN
I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 75.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.68% to Rs 142.10 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 75.39% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.68% to Rs 142.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 247.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales142.10247.89 -43 OPM %11.059.81 -PBDT12.4721.94 -43 PBT4.4714.08 -68 NP2.239.06 -75

