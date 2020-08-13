Endurance Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.41% to Rs 603.11 croreNet loss of Endurance Technologies reported to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 165.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.41% to Rs 603.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1909.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales603.111909.17 -68 OPM %7.0817.88 -PBDT49.43342.35 -86 PBT-36.12249.62 PL NP-24.90165.59 PL
