Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 377.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 377.14% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 68.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.68.6268.544.523.954.712.462.950.831.670.35

