Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 377.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 0.12% to Rs 68.62 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 377.14% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 68.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 68.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales68.6268.54 0 OPM %4.523.95 -PBDT4.712.46 91 PBT2.950.83 255 NP1.670.35 377

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:00 IST

