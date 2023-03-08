Board of Natco Pharma approves buyback of shares up to Rs 700 cr

At meeting held on 08 March 2023

The Board of Natco Pharma at its meeting held on 08 March 2023 has approved the a proposal for buyback of shares up to 30,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price not exceeding Rs 700 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 210 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)