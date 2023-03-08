JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Nifty slides below 17,700 mark; market breadth turns positive

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection
Business Standard

Board of Natco Pharma approves buyback of shares up to Rs 700 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 08 March 2023

The Board of Natco Pharma at its meeting held on 08 March 2023 has approved the a proposal for buyback of shares up to 30,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price not exceeding Rs 700 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 210 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU