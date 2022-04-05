Mindtree board to mull final dividend on 18th April

The IT services provider's board will recommend final dividend on Monday, 18 April 2022.

The board of Mindtree will meet on Monday, 18 April 2022, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022, and to recommend final dividend, if any.

The company will also hold earnings call for investors /analysts on the same day to discuss the financial results.

Mindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company is a global technology consulting and services company. On a consolidated basis, it reported 9.7% rise in net profit to Rs 437.50 crore on 6.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,750 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Mindtree were up 1.10% at Rs 4360.50 on the BSE.

