Mindtree Ltd advances further

Mindtree Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4575, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59761.68, up 1.42%. Mindtree Ltd has risen around 30.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36422.4, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4580.6, up 1.22% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 266.54% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 93.38% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 60.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

