Mindtree Ltd in demand

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4708.4, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 170.02% in last one year as compared to a 24.78% gain in NIFTY and a 43.03% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Mindtree Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4708.4, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 18212.7. The Sensex is at 61123.34, down 0.04%. Mindtree Ltd has added around 1.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38604.75, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4736, up 1.78% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 170.02% in last one year as compared to a 24.78% gain in NIFTY and a 43.03% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 55.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)