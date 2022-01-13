SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.51%, rises for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1255.75, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.73% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1255.75, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 18217.75. The Sensex is at 61116.76, down 0.05%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 5.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18684.75, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1254.45, up 0.24% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 35.73% in last one year as compared to a 24.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 101.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

