Mindtree Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Mindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2473.35, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 15772.7. The Sensex is at 52492.05, down 0.53%. Mindtree Ltd has gained around 19.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28377.85, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

