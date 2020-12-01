Larsen & Toubro Infotech partners with Temenos for launch of Digital Banking Platform in Nordic region

-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech has partnered with Temenos, the banking software company, to launch Digital Banking Platform, powered by Temenos technology. The platform will modernize legacy core banking systems in the Nordic region, enabling financial institutions to be more agile and scalable while reducing operating costs.
Banks will also be able to leverage the platform to launch new products and services faster.
With its comprehensive capabilities, the Digital Banking Platform provides end-to-end integration with Temenos Transact, Temenos Infinity, Temenos Payments, and Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation as well as Fintech solutions like regulatory reporting, authentication, KYC solutions, card services, and payment solutions available on Temenos Marketplace. LTI and its fully-owned subsidiary, Syncordis Consulting, a leading Temenos expert in the European region for more than 15 years, will provide implementation and managed services.
The partnership heralds a new era for Nordic banks as it brings together LTI's expertise in the domain and its deep understanding of Temenos functionality and advanced cloud-native, cloud-agnostic, AI and APIfirst technology solutions, enjoyed by over 3,000 banks in over 150 countries.
