G G Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Venus Remedies Ltd, KBC Global Ltd, 3P Land Holdings Ltd and Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 April 2022.

G G Engineering Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 5.57 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Venus Remedies Ltd tumbled 9.70% to Rs 321.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18194 shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd lost 8.56% to Rs 10.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd shed 8.16% to Rs 18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4737 shares in the past one month.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd slipped 7.89% to Rs 305.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20801 shares in the past one month.

