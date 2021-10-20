TCS wins 2021 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has won two diamond level awards at the 2021 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards in the categories - Embedding ABM Programs and Orchestrating Executive Engagement.

The 2021 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards recognize and honor marketing initiatives and campaigns that have delivered superior performance in the four most critical aspects of marketing success: customer focus, innovation, execution, and business impact. The program focuses exclusively on marketing for B2B services and solutions, and highlights the most important dimensions of a strategic, collaborative approach to marketing.

TCS won the Embedding ABM Programs award for its ABM++ program that was initiated to create a scalable strategy for marketing and has shown impressive results within a year of its deployment.

ABM++ leverages all the available digital channels and tools to personalize interventions at every step of the sales cycle, to boost sales in customer accounts. The program uses technology to gather customer insights, understand buying patterns, deploy digital campaigns, and measure results.

TCS won the Orchestrating Executive Engagement award for its innovative marketing initiatives during the pandemic. These include virtual social connects, mutually beneficial marketing strategies developed with key clients, and positioning clients as the hero and letting them tell the story of their transformation successes with TCS.

