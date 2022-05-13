India's Merchandise Exports Gain 30.70% On Year In April 2022

India's merchandise exports moved up 30.7% to $40.19 billion in the month of April, data from the commerce ministry showed on Friday. The trade deficit, although, widened to $20.11 billion, as compared to $15.29 in April 2021.

After a record performance in the last financial year, the exports continued robust growth in April, 2022 with merchandise exports scaling a new high by crossing USD 40 billion, the commerce ministry said. Petroleum and crude oil imports during the month gained by 87.54% to $20.2 billion.

