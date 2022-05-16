India to boost cruise tourism sector

-
-
Cruise tourism is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing components of the leisure industry, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He spoke at the 1st Incredible India International Cruise Conference 2022 organised by the Mumbai Port Authority under the aegis of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
Speaking to the media persons, Minister Sonowal announced the setting up of a high-level advisory committee - which would include international cruise lines as members - to assist the Apex committee on Cruise Tourism to deliberate and anchor measures on boosting the cruise tourism sector, especially with an eye on increasing cruise calls at Indian ports, developing infrastructure, and improving the talent availability and jobs. Secretary, Ports and Shipping and Secretary, Tourism jointly co-chair the apex committee.
