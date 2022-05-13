India considering entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement with Oman

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that India was considering entering into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Oman.

He noted this while delivering the Keynote Address at the 10th Meeting of India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) in New Delhi today. He also added that India was already looking at a comprehensive trade agreement with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, of which Oman is an important member.

