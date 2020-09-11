Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Extends Cost Audit Report Deadline For 2019-20 By A Month

Domestic Cost auditors have till November 30 to submit their report to the boards of companies, as the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) extended the cost audit report deadline for 2019-20 by a month following disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In view of the extraordinary disruption caused due to the pandemic, it has been decided that if cost audit report for the financial year 2019-20 by the cost auditor to the Board of Directors of the companies is submitted by 30th November, 2020 then the same would not be viewed as a violation, MCA noted yesterday. It also waived the additional fees a company has to pay for filing the CRA-4 form or cost audit report.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)