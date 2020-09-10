Government Aiming To Create 5 crore Additional Jobs In MSME Sector: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME, Nitin Gadkari has said that he aims to enhance MSME contribution to GDP from about 30% to 50%; and in exports from 49% to 60%. Gadkari said that his Government is aiming to create 5 crore additional jobs in the MSME sector which presently employs about 11 crore people. Gadkari applauded the Aatmanirbhar Bharat ARISE Atal New India Challenge initiative of Niti Ayog and called for working in encouraging use new technology in finding solutions to the problems being faced in different areas ensuring value addition. He cited the issue of excess rice which can be utilised for producing ethanol there by addressing the problem of storage on the one hand and providing green fuel to the country as import replacement on the other. Delving further on the issue he said risk taking ability in innovations/finding new solutions need to be promoted and those making bonafide mistakes in the process need to be protected.

The Minister stressed that country's growth will be further accelerated when the backward and tribal areas including the 115 aspirational districts are brought on growth trajectory. He pointed out that the Prime Minister has emphasised on the development and growth of these areas which are socially and economically lagging behind. Gadkari also said we need to work according to spirit of the Prime Minister's vision that science should work in solving problems of common people including those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Minister further advocated broadbasing support for innovations and entrepreneurship so that bonafide new talent also get chance to grow.

