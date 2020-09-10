Reserve Money Expands 6.1% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported yesterday that currency in circulation rose 0.30% on the week to stand at Rs 26.87 lakh crore as on September 4th 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also expanded by 0.7% on the week to Rs 32.15 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 22.60% on a year ago basis compared to 13% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 9.8% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 6.1%.

