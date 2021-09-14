Ministry of Finance Says 11 States Meet Target For Capital Expenditure In Q1 FY22

-
ALSO READ
Board of Cera Sanitaryware approves capital outlay of Rs 25.60 for FY22
Government To Provide Rs 15,000 crore To States For Capital Expenditure
Welspun Global Brands completes vendor empanelment process with Target
Finance Minister Says Enhanced CAPEX Will Play Critical Role In Revitalising Economy Post Pandemic
Finance Ministry Releases Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 9,871 crore To 17 States
-
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that eleven states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have achieved the target set by the Ministry of Finance for the capital expenditure in the 1st Quarter of 2021-22. As an incentive, these States have been granted permission by the Department of Expenditure to borrow an additional amount of Rs. 15,721 crore. The additional open market borrowing permission granted is equivalent to 0.25 percent of their Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Additional financial resources thus made available will help the States in pushing their capital expenditure further. State wise amount of additional borrowing permitted is enclosed.
The capital expenditure has a high multiplier effect, enhances the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economic growth. Accordingly, out of the net borrowing ceiling (NBC) of 4% of GSDP for the States for 2021-22, 0.50 percent of GSDP was earmarked for incremental capital expenditure to be incurred by the States during 2021-22. The target for incremental capital expenditure for each state to qualify for this incremental borrowing was fixed by the Department of Expenditure. To become eligible for incremental borrowing, States were required to achieve at least 15 percent of the target set for 2021-22 by the end of 1st quarter of 2021-22, 45 percent by the end of 2nd quarter, 70 percent by the end of 3rd quarter and 100 percent by 31st March 2022. Next review of Capital expenditure of States will be undertaken by the Department of Expenditure in December, 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU