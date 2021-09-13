India Recorded Eight Fold Increase In Total Expenditure On Urban Development Over Past Six Years

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Says Over 50 Lakh Houses Delivered Under Housing For All By 2022 Mission
LIC hikes stake in HUDCO
HUDCO board to mull interim dividend on 18 March
Adani Total Gas Q1 FY22 PAT spurts 266% to Rs 143 cr
Adani Total Gas hits record high; rises 17% in six days
-
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said today that an Atmanirbhar India will only be possible if our cities become productive. The Minister said that there is eight-fold increase the total expenditure on urban development as over the past six years (2015-2021), this figure is about Rs. 11.83 lakh crore against the Rs. 1.57 lakh crores from 2004 to 2014. On the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Minister said that It has seen unprecedented success as nearly 1.13 crore houses have been sanctioned and beneficiaries have already moved in to more than 50 lakh housing units and we are on track to meet the targets set for 2022.
An overwhelming majority of the housing has been developed by utilising sustainable and energy-efficient methods, incorporating advanced practices of land-use planning. On the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT Mission) he said that it has addressed requirements of basic social infrastructure. Under AMRUT, 1,831 parks over 3,700 acres have been developed, and 85 lakh street lights have been replaced, resulting in energy savings of 185.33 crore units (kWh). Mentioning about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achieved by the Government in implementing these Missions, he said that these Missions focused on achieving economic growth, social justice, and environmental sustainability.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU