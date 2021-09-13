India Recorded Eight Fold Increase In Total Expenditure On Urban Development Over Past Six Years

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said today that an Atmanirbhar India will only be possible if our cities become productive. The Minister said that there is eight-fold increase the total expenditure on urban development as over the past six years (2015-2021), this figure is about Rs. 11.83 lakh crore against the Rs. 1.57 lakh crores from 2004 to 2014. On the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Minister said that It has seen unprecedented success as nearly 1.13 crore houses have been sanctioned and beneficiaries have already moved in to more than 50 lakh housing units and we are on track to meet the targets set for 2022.

An overwhelming majority of the housing has been developed by utilising sustainable and energy-efficient methods, incorporating advanced practices of land-use planning. On the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT Mission) he said that it has addressed requirements of basic social infrastructure. Under AMRUT, 1,831 parks over 3,700 acres have been developed, and 85 lakh street lights have been replaced, resulting in energy savings of 185.33 crore units (kWh). Mentioning about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achieved by the Government in implementing these Missions, he said that these Missions focused on achieving economic growth, social justice, and environmental sustainability.

