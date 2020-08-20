Ministry of Finance Says Loans Worth More Than Rs 1 Lakh Crore Disbursed Under 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

Under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) backed by a Government of India guarantee, Banks from Public & Private Sectors have sanctioned loans worth over Rs. 1.5 lakh crore as of 18th August, 2020, of which more than Rs 1 lakh crore has already been disbursed. The ECLGS was announced by the Government as a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, to mitigate the distress caused by lockdown due to COVID-19 by providing credit to different sectors, especially MSMEs.

Under the ECLGS, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans of Rs 76,044.44 crore, out of which Rs 56,483.41 crore has already been disbursed. Whereas Private Sector Banks have sanctioned loans of Rs 74,715.02 crore out of which Rs 45,762.36 crore has already been disbursed.

