JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Wholesale Price Inflation Eases Under 4%
Business Standard

Ministry of Finance says loans worth Rs 38.58 crore extended since inception of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana

Capital Market 

As per data uploaded by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) on Mudra portal, as on 27.01.2023, more than 38.58 crore loans have been extended since inception of the Scheme in April 2015. Out of this, over 26.35 crore loans have been extended to Women Entrepreneurs (68%) and 19.84 crore loans to SC/ST/OBC category of borrowers (51%).

This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today. The Minister further stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) had conducted a large sample survey at the national level to assess employment generation under PMMY. As per the survey results, PMMY helped in generating 1.12 crore net additional employment in the country during a period of approximately 3 years (i.e. from 2015 to 2018).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU