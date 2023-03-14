Ministry of Finance says loans worth Rs 38.58 crore extended since inception of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana

-
ALSO READ
India Developing At Rapid Pace Says Minister of State For Finance
Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 238.98% in the September 2022 quarter
EO Gurgaon organizes EO RISE 2022 with an array of eminent speakers
Bhagwati Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Bank of Maharashtra announces resignation of company secretary
-
This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today. The Minister further stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) had conducted a large sample survey at the national level to assess employment generation under PMMY. As per the survey results, PMMY helped in generating 1.12 crore net additional employment in the country during a period of approximately 3 years (i.e. from 2015 to 2018).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU