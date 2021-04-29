Ministry Of Road Transport Simplifies Re-registration Norms For Passenger Vehicles Moving To Other State

The Ministry of Road Transport has issued a notification of draft rules, which would make it much easier for those shifting from one state to another to re-register their vehicles. Ministry is proposing a new system of vehicle registration, wherein allocation would be marked as IN series- and this will be on pilot test mode.

This vehicle registration facility under IN series will be available to Defence personnel, employees of Central Government, State Governments, Central/ State PSUs and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in five or more States/Union Territories. The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across any state of India upon relocation to a new state.

