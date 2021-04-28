India Inc Steps Forward To Augment The Availability Of Medical Oxygen In Different Parts Of The Country: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has formed a Task Force on Oxygen Supply Chain to work with Central and State Governments to augment oxygen supply by working on domestic capacity enhancement and imports; logistical issues between States including issues of transportation, non-availability of cylinders; policy-level interventions, and so on. With unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases and acute shortage of medical oxygen pushing the hospitals in the country to the edge, India Inc has once again come forward to lend a helping hand to strengthen the fight against the pandemic. A host of industry majors have been stepping forward to keep the supply chain moving and augment the availability of medical oxygen in different parts of the country.

Companies including the industrial majors like Tata Group, Reliance Industries Limited, JSW Group, Adani, ITC, and Jindal Steel and Power, to name a few, have come forward to help hospitals treating Covid-19 patients by supplying medical oxygen, cryogenic vessels, portable concentrators and generators.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)