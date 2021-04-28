India Inc Steps Forward To Augment The Availability Of Medical Oxygen In Different Parts Of The Country: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has formed a Task Force on Oxygen Supply Chain to work with Central and State Governments to augment oxygen supply by working on domestic capacity enhancement and imports; logistical issues between States including issues of transportation, non-availability of cylinders; policy-level interventions, and so on. With unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases and acute shortage of medical oxygen pushing the hospitals in the country to the edge, India Inc has once again come forward to lend a helping hand to strengthen the fight against the pandemic. A host of industry majors have been stepping forward to keep the supply chain moving and augment the availability of medical oxygen in different parts of the country.
Companies including the industrial majors like Tata Group, Reliance Industries Limited, JSW Group, Adani, ITC, and Jindal Steel and Power, to name a few, have come forward to help hospitals treating Covid-19 patients by supplying medical oxygen, cryogenic vessels, portable concentrators and generators.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU