Ministry of Rural Development Secretary Emphasizes Need For Fishery Sector To Be Integrated Like Dairy Industry

It is crucial to have an integrated chain of activities when organising fish farmers, especially those who are poor, said Mr NN Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, at the First Conference on Fishtech, organised by the industry chamber FICCI. Delivering the Special address, Mr Sinha alluded to the need to develop an integrated structure akin to the dairy sector. "There is a lot of scope for developing such a value chain", he said. The secretary also referred to growing seaweed, ornamental fishing, and cage culture as viable livelihood activities. "We think aquaculture is an important livelihood option for a large number of people", he said, adding, "we will work with everyone in the sector".

Speaking on occasion, Mr Hemendra Mathur, Chairman, FICCI- Taskforce on Agri-Startups, said, "we need a dedicated fund for fishery startups, which can put in early-stage funding for startups trying to build interesting models and features". He said that fishery is an important sector with more than 1.5 crore fishermen engaged in the activity and its contribution to GDP being more than USD30 billion. Noting the considerable headroom for growth, Mr Mathur alluded to the need to develop an innovation ecosystem in fishtech on the lines of agriculture and said, over the last five to seven years; we saw 1500-plus agri-tech startups in the country due to ecosystem development. However, he said the share of fishtech startups is still tiny, probably 30 to 50. "That is a small number in the context of the opportunity ahead of us", he said, adding, "I think fishtech has a lot to catch up to when compared to agritech".

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)