Bill to regulate digital media listed for Monsoon Session of Parliament

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022 has been listed for introduction in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Lok Sabha Secretariat, on Friday (15 July 2022), released a list of Bills deemed to be introduced and passed in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Press Registration Periodicals Bill, 2022 seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867 by decriminalization of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the view point of medium and small publishers and uphold the values of Press Freedom.

As of now, there is no such process to register digital portals like newspapers but this Bill proposes to register them with the Press Registrar General, the equivalent of the prevalent Registrar of Newspapers in India.

If the Bill is cleared, digital media will be regulated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on 18 July and will continue till 12 August.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)