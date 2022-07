Integrated chain of activities needed while organising fish farmers

It is crucial to have an integrated chain of activities when organising fish farmers, especially those who are poor, noted NN Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, at the First Conference on Fishtech, organised by the industry chamber FICCI. Delivering the Special address, Sinha alluded to the need to develop an integrated structure akin to the dairy sector.

There is a lot of scope for developing such a value chain, he said. The secretary also referred to growing seaweed, ornamental fishing, and cage culture as viable livelihood activities. Aquaculture is an important livelihood option for a large number of people, he said.

