Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 125.03 points or 2.08% at 5884.77 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.7%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.53%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.92%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.61%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.41%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.23%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.22%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.09%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.66%).

On the other hand, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 7.62%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.32%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 1.65%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 277.53 or 0.57% at 48160.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.2 points or 0.31% at 14155.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 30.18 points or 0.16% at 18611.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.56 points or 0.22% at 6188.33.

On BSE,1614 shares were trading in green, 1383 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

