Volumes soar at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 January 2021.

PNC Infratech Ltd clocked volume of 66.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.35 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.54% to Rs.174.80. Volumes stood at 11.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 10.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.26% to Rs.2,615.45. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 7.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94344 shares. The stock gained 3.46% to Rs.206.50. Volumes stood at 79503 shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 100.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.22% to Rs.91.40. Volumes stood at 30.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd saw volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14990 shares. The stock dropped 0.43% to Rs.2,750.00. Volumes stood at 19379 shares in the last session.

