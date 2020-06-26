MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 166.18 crore

Net Loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 166.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 604.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 644.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales166.18155.88 7 604.31644.46 -6 OPM %-1.542.37 -0.762.58 - PBDT-5.091.10 PL -4.855.47 PL PBT-6.66-0.60 -1010 -11.46-2.80 -309 NP-6.66-2.38 -180 -11.46-4.40 -160

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
