MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MIRC Electronics standalone net profit rises 48.92% in the December 2019 quarter
UEFA report lays bare growing wealth gap in European football
UEFA warn clubs risk Champions League exclusion if seasons are not completed
European soccer set for UEFA-led talks on restart options
Consumer goods stocks edge higher
-
Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 166.18 croreNet Loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 166.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 155.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 604.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 644.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales166.18155.88 7 604.31644.46 -6 OPM %-1.542.37 -0.762.58 - PBDT-5.091.10 PL -4.855.47 PL PBT-6.66-0.60 -1010 -11.46-2.80 -309 NP-6.66-2.38 -180 -11.46-4.40 -160
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU