Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 43.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 271.75 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 43.73% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 271.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.84% to Rs 137.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.76% to Rs 1198.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1406.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

271.75321.981198.931406.5814.3416.9216.2915.1044.7261.08210.53218.9833.3350.76167.91180.5822.9940.86137.12132.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)