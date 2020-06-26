Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 43.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 271.75 croreNet profit of Kalyani Steels declined 43.73% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 271.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.84% to Rs 137.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.76% to Rs 1198.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1406.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales271.75321.98 -16 1198.931406.58 -15 OPM %14.3416.92 -16.2915.10 - PBDT44.7261.08 -27 210.53218.98 -4 PBT33.3350.76 -34 167.91180.58 -7 NP22.9940.86 -44 137.12132.05 4
