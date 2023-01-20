Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 70.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 163.64 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 70.19% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 163.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 147.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.163.64147.6913.828.6121.2511.8921.0511.6513.708.05

