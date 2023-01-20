Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 70.19% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mishtann Foods Ltd Felicitated as Economic Times Business Transformation Icon 2022
Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 70.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Mishtann Foods launches Himalayan Pink Salt
Mishtann Foods gains on plan to set up grain-based ethanol facility
Mishtann Foods to set up grain-based ethanol manufacturing facility with 1,000 KLPD capacity
-
Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 163.64 croreNet profit of Mishtann Foods rose 70.19% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 163.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 147.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales163.64147.69 11 OPM %13.828.61 -PBDT21.2511.89 79 PBT21.0511.65 81 NP13.708.05 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU