Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 70.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 163.64 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 70.19% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 163.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 147.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales163.64147.69 11 OPM %13.828.61 -PBDT21.2511.89 79 PBT21.0511.65 81 NP13.708.05 70

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:36 IST

