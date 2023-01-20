Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.92% to Rs 21.51 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.5123.364.743.770.940.750.410.160.310.02

