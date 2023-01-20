JUST IN
Business Standard

Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.92% to Rs 21.51 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.5123.36 -8 OPM %4.743.77 -PBDT0.940.75 25 PBT0.410.16 156 NP0.310.02 1450

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:36 IST

