Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.92% to Rs 21.51 croreNet profit of Perfectpac rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.5123.36 -8 OPM %4.743.77 -PBDT0.940.75 25 PBT0.410.16 156 NP0.310.02 1450
