Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 34.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 34.60% to Rs 61.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 777.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.777.48601.3222.2523.51142.53115.8093.5170.6861.0445.35

