JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 2.20% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 34.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.30% to Rs 777.48 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 34.60% to Rs 61.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 777.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales777.48601.32 29 OPM %22.2523.51 -PBDT142.53115.80 23 PBT93.5170.68 32 NP61.0445.35 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU