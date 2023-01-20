Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 34.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Ramkrishna Forgings to consider fund raising options
Ramkrishna Forgings gains as board to mull fund raising on 12 September
Ramkrishna Forgings to raise Rs 94.3 crore through preferential issue of 46 lakh warrants
Ramkrishna Forgings gains on bagging export order worth Rs 131.5 cr
-
Sales rise 29.30% to Rs 777.48 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 34.60% to Rs 61.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 777.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 601.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales777.48601.32 29 OPM %22.2523.51 -PBDT142.53115.80 23 PBT93.5170.68 32 NP61.0445.35 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU