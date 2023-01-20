Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 34.05% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.83% to Rs 785.99 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 34.05% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 785.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 667.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales785.99667.03 18 OPM %3.895.88 -PBDT33.2741.67 -20 PBT19.0228.74 -34 NP13.7320.82 -34

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:36 IST

