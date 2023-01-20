Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 34.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.83% to Rs 785.99 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 34.05% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 785.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 667.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.785.99667.033.895.8833.2741.6719.0228.7413.7320.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)