Aksh Optifibre consolidated net profit rises 1600.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 68.32 crore

Net profit of Aksh Optifibre rose 1600.00% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 68.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.3279.12 -14 OPM %18.1115.29 -PBDT10.197.78 31 PBT3.891.81 115 NP1.190.07 1600

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:36 IST

