Aksh Optifibre consolidated net profit rises 1600.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 68.32 crore

Net profit of Aksh Optifibre rose 1600.00% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 68.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.68.3279.1218.1115.2910.197.783.891.811.190.07

