Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 71.64 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 11.71% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.6466.38 8 OPM %7.337.92 -PBDT3.534.01 -12 PBT2.142.78 -23 NP1.812.05 -12

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:41 IST

