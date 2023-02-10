Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 37.40% in the September 2022 quarter
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 23.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 3.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 71.64 croreNet profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 11.71% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.6466.38 8 OPM %7.337.92 -PBDT3.534.01 -12 PBT2.142.78 -23 NP1.812.05 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU