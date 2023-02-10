Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 71.64 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 11.71% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.71.6466.387.337.923.534.012.142.781.812.05

