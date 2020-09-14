Modison Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.29% to Rs 34.33 croreNet loss of Modison Metals reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.29% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.3349.25 -30 OPM %10.814.75 -PBDT3.672.26 62 PBT2.220.78 185 NP-0.080.99 PL
