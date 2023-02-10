Mohit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 41.88 croreNet Loss of Mohit Industries reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 41.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.8844.90 -7 OPM %1.4310.49 -PBDT-0.170.50 PL PBT-0.60-0.16 -275 NP-0.47-0.10 -370
